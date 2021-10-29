SBU: Fines of UAH 1.5 bln imposed for illegal export of military products since year start

Since the beginning of 2021, counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have identified and prevented almost 59 attempts to violate the procedure for international transfers of controlled goods worth more than UAH 670 million.

"Violators of the legislation in the field of export control have been assigned to pay almost UAH 1.5 billion to the state budget in the form of penalties. Also, components for combat aircraft, armored vehicles and anti-aircraft missile systems, withdrawn from illegal circulation, have been transferred to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for more than UAH 1 billion," the press service of the SBU reports.

In addition, since the beginning of the year, the court has punished 26 organizers of schemes for the illegal transfer of military products and dual-use goods abroad. As part of another 59 criminal proceedings, pre-trial investigations continue to establish all the circumstances of the illegal activity and bring the persons involved to justice.