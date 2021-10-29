Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas since Friday midnight – JFO HQ

Since Friday midnight in Donbas, one shelling attack has been recorded near Prychepylivka, as a result of which a Ukrainian soldier was wounded, the press center of the JFO headquarters has reported.

"As of 7:00 on October 29, one violation of the ceasefire was recorded. Near Prychepylivka, the invaders fired from automatic heavy grenade launchers. One soldier of the Joint Forces was wounded. He received medical assistance and was evacuated to a hospital," the JFO staff said on its Facebook page on Friday morning.

Over the past day on October 28, the enemy recorded 14 ceasefire violations, five of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

As a result of the shelling attacks, two JFO servicemen were injured. The military is in a hospital. The state of health of both is moderate.