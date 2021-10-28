Kyiv's public transport to be available only with COVID-19 certificates or tests, checks to be carried out by special groups – Klitschko

Kyiv authorities will not close public transport in connection with the tightening of quarantine restrictions in the capital, however, passengers will need to provide a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus or a negative PCR test, mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko has said.

"We are not going to close public transport, it will work, but only passengers who have a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test must travel in it. Documents will be checked not at the entrance to the transport, but by special groups of law enforcement officers on a selective basis," Klitschko said at a briefing on Thursday.

The mayor stressed that the measures are being introduced because "there are no other options" to save lives and health of people and prevent the collapse of the medical system, which may not withstand a large number of patients.