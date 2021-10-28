Facts

12:56 28.10.2021

SBU prevents illegal seizure of eight strategic enterprises of Ukraine since early 2021

Since the beginning of 2021, officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have prevented the illegal seizure of eight strategic enterprises of Ukraine, while state ownership to 50 real estate facilities has been restored, the SBU press service reported on Thursday.

"In general, in the first nine months of this year, thanks to the efforts of the SBU, the budget of Ukraine did not receive economic damage of UAH 43 billion. This was done by working ahead of the curve – when intelligence officers prevented the crime and solved it at the stage of "preparation," the press service said.

At the beginning of this year, according to the materials of the SBU, the court seized a part of the Samara - Western direction oil trunk pipeline.

"It was established that the employees of PrikarpatZakhidTrans LLC, on the basis of deliberately forged documents, illegally took possession of state property, the cost of which is more than UAH 200 million," the SBU said.

They said that in Dnipro it was possible to stop the activities of an illegal conversion center with a turnover of UAH 800 million, the organizers of which avoided taxes for a number of enterprises in the region, which caused damage to the state budget on an especially large scale.

"The SBU officers blocked the financing mechanism of the illegal armed groups of the so-called LPR and notified five Russian citizens who organized the purchase of coal products from the so-called LPR/DPR that they will be prosecuted. In addition, illegal use of the property of Motor Sich PJSC worth UAH 18 billion was prevented," the SBU said.

The SBU said that in general, at the initiative of the SBU, economic sanctions against 1,006 legal entities and 640 individuals were introduced.

