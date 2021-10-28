Ukraine records 26,071 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 26,071 new cases of COVID-19, 10,006 recoveries, and 576 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, there were 26,071 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,830 children and 477 medical workers. Coronavirus vaccines were administered to 291,985 people, including 212,684 who received their first shot and 79,301 who completed their vaccination," the Health Ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,851,804 coronavirus infections, including 2,411,277 recoveries and 66,204 deaths.

Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 9,576,177 people have been inoculated. Of them, 9,576,175 have received their first shot of a vaccine, and 7,217,383 are fully vaccinated and have received two shots of the vaccine. A total of 16,793,558 shots have been administered.