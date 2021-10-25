Facts

16:12 25.10.2021

Universities in five regions of Ukraine switch to distance learning - Education Ministry

Universities in five regions of Ukraine switch to distance learning - Education Ministry

Higher educational institutions in five regions of Ukraine have switched to distance learning until November 15, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reports.

"To keep safe the health of teachers and applicants for education in vocational institutions before higher, higher, postgraduate education of all forms of ownership and spheres of management, last week the Ministry of Education and Science recommended the introduction of distance learning from October 25 to November 15. According to the operational information of the Ministry of Education and Science, universities in five regions have switched to distance learning," the message said.

A total of 100% of universities in Zaporizhia, Lviv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Sumy regions have switched to distance learning.

"Some universities use a mixed form of education. Most of these universities are in Kharkiv region - eight institutions, as well as two universities in Kyiv and Chernihiv regions," the Ministry of Education said.

According to the ministry, eight higher educational institutions of Cherkasy region continue to work in full-time mode, as well as five universities in Zhytomyr region.

