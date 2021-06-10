Facts

14:59 10.06.2021

Eight Ukrainian universities enter TOP-1200 world universities in QS World University Rankings 2022

1 min read
Eight Ukrainian universities enter TOP-1200 world universities in QS World University Rankings 2022

Eight Ukrainian higher education institutions are represented in the QS World University Rankings 2022, according to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

"Eight Ukrainian higher educational institutions are represented in the QS World University Rankings 2022. This year, the university rating is the largest in the entire history of the study, it includes 1,300 higher educational institutions," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the highest position in the ranking among Ukrainian universities according to the research results is occupied by Karazin Kharkiv National University (511-520 position).

Further the ranking include Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with 601-650 position; Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute with 651-700 position; Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute with 701-750 position; Sumy State University with 701-750 position; Lviv Polytechnic National University with 801-1000 position; National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy with 1001-1200 position; Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, which entered the rating for the first time, with 1001-1200 position.

According to the statement, the top position in the ranking for the tenth consecutive year is occupied by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The QS World University Rankings, which was founded in 2004, has evolved into an authoritative benchmarking tool for benchmarking university performance.

Tags: #universities #top
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:53 09.08.2017
Russian online portals out of top ten most popular websites in Ukraine

Russian online portals out of top ten most popular websites in Ukraine

17:15 09.12.2014
Cabinet suggests changing rules for accreditation and licensing of universities – Yatseniuk

Cabinet suggests changing rules for accreditation and licensing of universities – Yatseniuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

All Ukrainian regions transferred to 'green' quarantine zone

Russia's withdrawal from Open Skies Treaty expected, it has been breaking it since 2008 – Ukrainian MFA's comment

Zelensky suggests creating 1,551 new parks - one in each merged territorial community

LATEST

Italy appreciates Ukraine's European aspirations – FM

Italian FM Luigi Di Maio arrives in Ukraine for first time

Swiss Ambassador, British diplomats familiarize with checkpoint operation on administrative border with Crimea

Arestovych: no prospects for release of four seriously ill Ukrainians from ORDLO

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Ukraine, Turkey agree to resume friendly visits of ships

Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

Ukraine has all tools to move towards NATO membership - Blinken

General Court of EU annuls decision of Council of EU made in 2019 on freezing funds of Yanukovych, his son

Health Ministry suggests extending, relaxing quarantine for whole summer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD