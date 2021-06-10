Eight Ukrainian universities enter TOP-1200 world universities in QS World University Rankings 2022

Eight Ukrainian higher education institutions are represented in the QS World University Rankings 2022, according to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

"Eight Ukrainian higher educational institutions are represented in the QS World University Rankings 2022. This year, the university rating is the largest in the entire history of the study, it includes 1,300 higher educational institutions," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the highest position in the ranking among Ukrainian universities according to the research results is occupied by Karazin Kharkiv National University (511-520 position).

Further the ranking include Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv with 601-650 position; Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute with 651-700 position; Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute with 701-750 position; Sumy State University with 701-750 position; Lviv Polytechnic National University with 801-1000 position; National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy with 1001-1200 position; Ivan Franko National University of Lviv, which entered the rating for the first time, with 1001-1200 position.

According to the statement, the top position in the ranking for the tenth consecutive year is occupied by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The QS World University Rankings, which was founded in 2004, has evolved into an authoritative benchmarking tool for benchmarking university performance.