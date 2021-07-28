Economy

10:32 28.07.2021

EIB to provide EUR 49 mln loan for energy-efficient modernization of buildings of six universities

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided EUR 49 million investments to carry out a comprehensive energy-efficient modernisation of the majority of their buildings of six Ukrainian universities under the Ukraine Higher Education project and they will also receive the E5P grant in the amount of EUR 10 million.

"Six Ukrainian universities will carry out a comprehensive energy-efficient modernisation of the majority of their buildings with the support of EUR 49 million investments of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the E5P grant in the amount of EUR 10 million," the EIB and the Ministry of Education of Ukraine said in a press release on Tuesday.

Chernihiv Polytechnic National University, Lviv Polytechnic National University, National Technical University Kharkiv Polytechnic Institute, National University Yuri Kondratiuk Poltava Polytechnic, Sumy State University and Vinnytsia National Technical University actively participate in the Phase I of the Ukraine Higher Education Project to improve their teaching and research facilities and dormitories.

"They will soon be joined by eight more higher education establishments, which were selected on a competitive basis to take part in the Phase II of the Project," the bank and the ministry said in the press release.

The implementation of thermal modernisation works at the Phase I universities is expected to start in the fall of 2022.

The EIB is investing EUR 120 million in a comprehensive thermal refurbishment of six Ukrainian universities in the framework of the Ukraine Higher Education Project, which is an integral part of the joint EIB and EU support provided to Ukraine in the field of energy efficiency. The project is also co-financed by the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (Nefco) in the amount of EUR 30 million.

