Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

Higher education institutions have been able to adapt to new working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated the digital transformation.

"We can say that COVID-19 even had a positive impact on the activities of the university. In what way. It accelerated the transition to digital technologies, to create new communication platforms between teachers," head of the educational department of the Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture Andriy Shpakov said during the press conference at the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine information agency.

At the same time, he said that the negative side of the issue is that the remote format requires more preparation time.

"Coronacrisis is not only challenges and problems, but also a new window of opportunity and new horizons," Vice-Rector for Scientific and Pedagogical Work of the Kyiv National Economic University named after Vadym Hetman, Anatoliy Kolot said.

At the same time, Deputy First Vice-Rector, Head of the Scientific and Methodological Department of Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute Serhiy Hozhiy said that their university laid the foundations for distance learning even before the coronavirus pandemic, which made it possible to quickly adapt to the new conditions of the educational process.

Also, head of the Department of Management and Economics of the International European University Yulia Remyha said that the university has fully adapted to the challenges that the pandemic has brought, in particular to distance learning.