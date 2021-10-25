Facts

15:37 25.10.2021

Stefanchuk intends to hold monthly 'European integration' day in parliament

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk intends to allocate one session of the parliament a month to consider bills important for the European integration of Ukraine, the press service of the Verkhovna Rada administration has reported.

"I have an idea to hold a European Integration Day in parliament once a month. My priority is to fulfill the Copenhagen criteria and Ukraine's accession to the EU," Stefanchuk said at a meeting with Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, Head of the of Political, Analysis and Reporting Department of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Artur Gebal and specialist of the political department of the EU Delegation Dimitri Gorchakov.

At the same time, the speaker noted that Ukraine is taking important steps towards European integration. In particular, he recalled that on October 21, an extraordinary meeting was held in the Verkhovna Rada, at which 14 bills on European integration were adopted, and the deputies also supported legislative initiatives regarding the ratification of international agreements.

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas, in turn, expressed hope for continued cooperation with Ukraine and supported the idea of a "European integration day" in the Verkhovna Rada.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed draft laws related to judicial reform, reform of the Security Service of Ukraine, anti-corruption strategy, land reform, as well as improving corporate governance.

In addition, Stefanchuk drew attention to the importance of cooperation between the Ukrainian parliament and the European Parliament. "We must carry out a large inter-parliamentary dialogue with our colleagues in the European Parliament," he summed up.

