Facts

10:08 25.10.2021

Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized upon arrival in USA

1 min read
Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized upon arrival in USA

 Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was hospitalized in the United States, the press service of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew reported on Sunday.

"Immediately prior to departing for the service at the Cathedral of Saint Sophia, His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew felt unwell — due to the long flight and full schedule of events upon arrival. His doctor advised him to rest and out of an abundance of caution he will be taken to the George Washington University Hospital for observation," the message reads.

