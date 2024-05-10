Patriarch Bartholomew to take part in Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

"I to extend Easter greetings and express gratitude for His All-Holiness' prayers for Ukraine and warm wishes for the Ukrainian people. The Ecumenical Patriarch confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit, which is highly symbolic for us. We value the Ecumenical Patriarchate's significant contribution to restoring just peace in our country," Zelenskyy said on X on Friday.