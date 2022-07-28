Zelensky tells Patriarch Bartholomew about almost 200 churches destroyed by Russian invaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

"On the Day of Christianization of Kyivan Rus' – Ukraine and the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, talked with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. Thanked for prayers for Ukraine, wishes of victory and peace. Told about the terrible crimes of the aggressor, the destruction of almost 200 churches," Zelensky said in Twitter.