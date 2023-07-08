Facts

15:53 08.07.2023

Zelenskyy, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew discuss Peace Formula implementation

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, during which they discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia.

"A meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. We discussed the implementation of the Peace Formula and the return of children deported by the occupiers and whom we should return home to their relatives in Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to the presidential press service, during the meeting, Zelenskyy informed Bartholomew about the situation at the front and about the recent crimes of the occupiers against peaceful Ukrainians.

The president thanked the Patriarch for his unwavering support and prayers for peace, for condemning aggression and crimes, comprehensive assistance to Ukrainian men and women who suffered due to the war.

"I want to thank His All Holiness. Today is an important day – our struggle has been going on for 500 days – since the full-scale invasion. We have the support of His All Holiness, prayers for our soldiers, for the nation, for our people, for life in Ukraine," the presidential press service said, citing Zelenskyy.

In turn, the patriarch noted the importance of achieving peace in Ukraine.

"The Ecumenical Patriarchate as the Mother Church of all Orthodox in Ukraine is always on their side. (...) I want to wish for the return of all the POWs and all the children who are now far from their homes," Patriarch Bartholomew said.

Tags: #bartholomew #zelenskyy

