Facts

14:45 28.03.2022

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrives on visit to Poland to convey his blessing to refugees from Ukraine – Duda

1 min read
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrives on visit to Poland to convey his blessing to refugees from Ukraine – Duda

President of Poland Andrzej Duda thanked Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who arrived on a visit to Poland to convey his blessing to refugees from Ukraine.

"It is a great honor for us to welcome His Holiness the Patriarch of Constantinople to our land, especially at such a difficult time. We have found shelter for the wives and children of the defenders of Ukraine. Today, His Holiness came to the refugees from Ukraine to bless them," Duda was quoted as saying by the Office of the President of Poland on Twitter on Monday.

Duda assured that the Poles, like most of the free world, from the first day of aggression against Ukraine know who is the victim and who is the aggressor, who is defending the Motherland and who is killing innocent people.

"I assure you that all honest people present on our political stage express their gratitude for the visit of His Holiness to Poland, and all believers will join the prayer for peace in Ukraine," the President stressed.

Also, the Office of the President of Poland reported that on Friday, April 1, Duda will attend an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican.

Tags: #bartholomew
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:33 28.02.2022
Zelensky thanks Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for supporting Ukraine

Zelensky thanks Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew for supporting Ukraine

10:08 25.10.2021
Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized upon arrival in USA

Patriarch Bartholomew hospitalized upon arrival in USA

16:31 24.08.2021
Prime Minister of Ukraine meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

Prime Minister of Ukraine meets with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

13:55 21.08.2021
Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

Prayer of thanks held at Mykhailivsky Cathedral on occasion of Ecumenical Patriarch arrival to Ukraine

15:44 08.03.2021
Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

16:37 08.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

18:25 07.01.2019
President presents high state award to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

President presents high state award to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

12:45 07.01.2019
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew gives Metropolitan Yepifaniy tomos on autocephaly of Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew gives Metropolitan Yepifaniy tomos on autocephaly of Orthodox Church of Ukraine

15:23 05.01.2019
Ecumenical Patriarch assures permanent support of newly created Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Ecumenical Patriarch assures permanent support of newly created Orthodox Church of Ukraine

14:11 05.01.2019
Poroshenko invites Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine

Poroshenko invites Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Govt cancels all COVID-19 zones, suspension from work, limited to recommendations for period of war

In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

Irpin liberated from Russian invaders - mayor

Situation with Ukraine will be focus of EU-PRC summit

Zelensky calls victory in war against Russia in saving as many Ukrainians as possible

LATEST

Russian troops again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Ukraine needs serious missile defense systems, fifth generation aircraft - Budanov

Ukraine's energy sector as a result of Russian military aggression loses $ 2 bln – Energy Minister

MFA calls on world to give streets where Russian embassies located names dedicated to Ukraine

Govt cancels all COVID-19 zones, suspension from work, limited to recommendations for period of war

Number of refugees from Ukraine up by 40,000 people per day – UN

Prosecutor General: What is happening today in Mariupol can be qualified as genocide

In Mariupol, 5,000 inhabitants killed in 27 days of siege, including 210 children, 170,000 people remain in city - mayor

Denmark provides Ukrainian vehicle owners with free border insurance

Prosecutor General: facts of using cluster bombs by Russian military in Odesa and Kherson regions confirmed

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD