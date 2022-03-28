Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew arrives on visit to Poland to convey his blessing to refugees from Ukraine – Duda

President of Poland Andrzej Duda thanked Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who arrived on a visit to Poland to convey his blessing to refugees from Ukraine.

"It is a great honor for us to welcome His Holiness the Patriarch of Constantinople to our land, especially at such a difficult time. We have found shelter for the wives and children of the defenders of Ukraine. Today, His Holiness came to the refugees from Ukraine to bless them," Duda was quoted as saying by the Office of the President of Poland on Twitter on Monday.

Duda assured that the Poles, like most of the free world, from the first day of aggression against Ukraine know who is the victim and who is the aggressor, who is defending the Motherland and who is killing innocent people.

"I assure you that all honest people present on our political stage express their gratitude for the visit of His Holiness to Poland, and all believers will join the prayer for peace in Ukraine," the President stressed.

Also, the Office of the President of Poland reported that on Friday, April 1, Duda will attend an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican.