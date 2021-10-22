Facts

18:07 22.10.2021

Zelensky decides on possible candidate for post of Defense Minister in case of Taran's resignation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has already decided on a possible candidate for the post of defense minister in case of resignation of the incumbent head of the department, Andriy Taran, head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia said.

"There are already candidates for the post of defense minister, and there is already a final decision by the president, but I still cannot voice it," Arakhamia told reporters, asked by an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

When asked whether MP Iryna Vereschuk could head the Defense Ministry in the event of Andriy Taran's resignation, the head of the Servant of the People faction did not answer directly, but said "we are for the equality of all citizens."

In addition, he added that the issue of Taran's resignation could be considered "within two to three weeks."

