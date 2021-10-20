Facts

11:57 20.10.2021

Moscow officially recognizes participation of Russian citizens in armed conflict in eastern Ukraine - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

2 min read
Moscow officially recognizes participation of Russian citizens in armed conflict in eastern Ukraine - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, demanding that Ukraine provide consular access to a Russian citizen detained in Donbas, thereby recognized the participation of its citizens in the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas said in a statement.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has officially recognized the participation of Russian citizens in the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine. We congratulate the Russian representatives on this courageous step: it is difficult to admit reality after eight years of consistent lies," it said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The delegation notes that they expect from Russian diplomacy "strength and inspiration in taking down the next barrier," namely, the official recognition of the full responsibility of the Russian leadership for the solution and continuation of the international armed conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"This is the main guarantee of the beginning of the process of a real peace settlement," they add.

As reported, on October 13, an operational group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detained representative of the Russian armed formations, citizen of the Russian Federation, native of Ukrainian Alchevsk (Donetsk region) Andrey Valentinovich Kosyak.

The detainee was a member of a group of armed persons who, with the bandages of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), under the pretext of demining, conducted reconnaissance of the positions left by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Zolote.

Weapons, ammunition, a military ID and a Russian passport, which, judging by the record, he received in February 2021, were seized from him. Kosyak is also suspected of committing a grave crime in 2010 in accordance with Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder).

The Russian Foreign Ministry demanded that the Ukrainian side inform about his whereabouts and ensure consular access to him, as well as the observance of his rights.

Tags: #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:00 18.10.2021
Ukrainian delegation to TCG assesses holding of OSCE observers in Horlivka's forward patrol base as taking them hostage

Ukrainian delegation to TCG assesses holding of OSCE observers in Horlivka's forward patrol base as taking them hostage

11:51 28.09.2021
Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

Russian side understands impossibility of continuing TCG work in Minsk – Reznikov

09:37 27.08.2021
Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

14:56 25.08.2021
Russia in TCG disrupts humanitarian subgroup's work, includes 'terrorists' in talks – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russia in TCG disrupts humanitarian subgroup's work, includes 'terrorists' in talks – Ukrainian delegation to TCG

09:49 25.08.2021
TCG to hold meeting at delegations' heads level on Aug 26

TCG to hold meeting at delegations' heads level on Aug 26

09:20 10.08.2021
Murder of prisoners in ORDO planned to be raised at TCG meeting

Murder of prisoners in ORDO planned to be raised at TCG meeting

14:32 30.07.2021
Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

Success of peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict largely depends on role of OSCE moderator in TCG talks – Reznikov

09:49 27.07.2021
Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Two-fold reduction in losses of Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded during year of ceasefire operation in Donbas - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

14:32 19.07.2021
TCG to consider violations of ceasefire regime in Donbas, implementation of Minsk accords on July 20-21

TCG to consider violations of ceasefire regime in Donbas, implementation of Minsk accords on July 20-21

16:13 13.07.2021
'Steinmeier formula' implemented into Ukrainian legislation since 2014 – Arestovych

'Steinmeier formula' implemented into Ukrainian legislation since 2014 – Arestovych

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 18,913 new COVID-19 cases, 495 related deaths in past 24 hours

Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk

Secretary of Defense Austin: US to continue supporting Black Sea security partners

LATEST

European Commission announces allocation of additional EUR 3.5 mln in humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas

Ukraine records 18,913 new COVID-19 cases, 495 related deaths in past 24 hours

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine welcome adoption of amendments to law on NABU by Rada

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas

Zelensky, Pentagon chief discuss deepening cooperation between Ukraine, United States in security, defense spheres

Rada brings law on NABU in line with Constitution

USA to support defense reform in Ukraine until NATO membership criteria met – Secretary of Defense

Virtual Museum of Russian Aggression appears in Ukraine - Tkachenko

SBI exposes fuel supplies from Russia to Ukraine by structures associated with Medvedchuk

Ukraine, Canada to begin construction of spaceport in Nova Scotia before 2022 with plan to launch Cyclone-4M LV late 2023

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD