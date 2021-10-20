Moscow officially recognizes participation of Russian citizens in armed conflict in eastern Ukraine - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, demanding that Ukraine provide consular access to a Russian citizen detained in Donbas, thereby recognized the participation of its citizens in the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on Donbas said in a statement.

"The Russian Foreign Ministry has officially recognized the participation of Russian citizens in the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine. We congratulate the Russian representatives on this courageous step: it is difficult to admit reality after eight years of consistent lies," it said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The delegation notes that they expect from Russian diplomacy "strength and inspiration in taking down the next barrier," namely, the official recognition of the full responsibility of the Russian leadership for the solution and continuation of the international armed conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"This is the main guarantee of the beginning of the process of a real peace settlement," they add.

As reported, on October 13, an operational group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine detained representative of the Russian armed formations, citizen of the Russian Federation, native of Ukrainian Alchevsk (Donetsk region) Andrey Valentinovich Kosyak.

The detainee was a member of a group of armed persons who, with the bandages of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC), under the pretext of demining, conducted reconnaissance of the positions left by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Zolote.

Weapons, ammunition, a military ID and a Russian passport, which, judging by the record, he received in February 2021, were seized from him. Kosyak is also suspected of committing a grave crime in 2010 in accordance with Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder).

The Russian Foreign Ministry demanded that the Ukrainian side inform about his whereabouts and ensure consular access to him, as well as the observance of his rights.