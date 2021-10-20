Facts

10:09 20.10.2021

Ukraine records 18,913 new COVID-19 cases, 495 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 18,913 new cases of COVID-19, along with 7,605 recoveries, 495 deaths, and over 226,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Wednesday.

"More than 226,000 Ukrainians were vaccinated against COVID-19 on October 19! Over the past day, there were 18,912 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,447 children and 435 medical workers. The coronavirus vaccine was administered to 226,587 people, including 142,141 who received their first shot and 84,446 who completed their vaccination. In the past 24 hours, 5,468 persons were hospitalized, 495 died, and 7,605 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Ukraine has seen a total of 2,679,185 coronavirus infections, including 2,344,799 recoveries and 61,843 deaths.

Since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 8,207,903 people have been inoculated. Of them, 8,207,901 have received their first shot of the vaccine and 6,658,010 are fully vaccinated and have received two shots of the vaccine. A total of 14,865,911 shots have been administered.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
