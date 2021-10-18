Facts

11:28 18.10.2021

First string of Nord Stream 2 filled with technical gas, ready to operate

2 min read
First string of Nord Stream 2 filled with technical gas, ready to operate

The first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been filled with technical gas and is ready to operate, construction operator Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement.

"As of October 18, the gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed. As planned and in line with the system design requirements, the string is filled with some 177 million cubic meters of so-called technical gas, reaching a pressure of 103 bar in the pipeline. This pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in future," the statement said.

"Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing. Nord Stream 2 will inform about further technical steps in due time," it said.

The Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline, with a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters per year, runs from the Slavyanskaya compressor station in the Kingisepp district of Russia's Leningrad region to the Baltic coast of Germany. The first string was fully laid by the end of June, and the second in September. Gazprom spoke earlier of its intention to start supplying gas via the new trunk pipeline as early as this year. The Russian gas giant could potentially supply 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe through it by the end of the year, it said.

Germany's Federal Network Agency or Bundesnetzagentur received the documents needed for certifying Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent gas transport operator in early September. It could take up to four months to consider the documents and make a decision. The decision must then be relayed to the European Commission.

Tags: #nord_stream_2
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:46 18.10.2021
Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

16:00 12.10.2021
EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2 – Head of European Commission

EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2 – Head of European Commission

13:06 12.10.2021
Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU to launch strategic dialogue on Europe's energy security – Zelensky

15:21 01.10.2021
Naftogaz head expecting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator over halt of gas transit to Hungary

Naftogaz head expecting sanctions on Nord Stream 2 operator over halt of gas transit to Hungary

09:50 30.09.2021
U.S. continuing to examine entities engaged in Nord Stream 2 over their potentially 'sanctionable behavior' - ambassador

U.S. continuing to examine entities engaged in Nord Stream 2 over their potentially 'sanctionable behavior' - ambassador

12:18 11.09.2021
Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

Ukraine insists on enshrining intl guarantees in case of Russia's abuse of Nord Stream 2 – President's Office head

15:58 07.09.2021
U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

U.S. Senior Advisor for Energy Security Hochstein to discuss Nord Stream 2 in Kyiv this week – official

12:40 02.09.2021
U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

U.S. to be ready to apply sanctions in event of threat to Ukraine's energy security – Zelensky

09:12 02.09.2021
Ukraine, U.S. view Nord Stream 2 as threat to European energy security – joint statement

Ukraine, U.S. view Nord Stream 2 as threat to European energy security – joint statement

13:37 31.08.2021
Brussels ready to hold consultations with Kyiv on Nord Stream 2

Brussels ready to hold consultations with Kyiv on Nord Stream 2

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz files objections against Nord Stream 2 certification to German regulator – Vitrenko

Rada to return to consideration of bill on abolition of daylight saving time in winter

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in five regions, red zone may expand in near future – Kuzin

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

Ukraine records 12,983 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,874 recovered, 277 died – ministry

LATEST

Rada to return to consideration of bill on abolition of daylight saving time in winter

'Red' level of epidemic danger established in five regions, red zone may expand in near future – Kuzin

Pentagon chief to visit Tbilisi, Kyiv to call for reforms necessary for NATO membership

Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held on Oct 21 – Rada chair

Saakashvili's doctor warns of his health's deterioration but yet sees no need for urgent action

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

Intl Court of Justice appoints second round of written submissions in Ukraine against Russia case – MFA statement

Ukraine records 12,983 new COVID-19 cases per day, 5,874 recovered, 277 died – ministry

NSDC approves strategy of Ukraine's biosafety, biosecurity – Danilov

NSDC adopts Ukraine's info security strategy – Danilov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD