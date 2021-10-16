Facts

US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

US calls Russia's census in occupied Crimea as attempt to undermine Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

The United States considers the census of Russian population in the temporarily occupied Crimea as another attempt to undermine the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said.

"The United States condemns Russia's census in occupied Crimea as yet another attempt to undermine Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," Price said on his Twitter page.

