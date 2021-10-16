Ukraine's NSDC places 237 individuals on its sanctions list for organizing elections to Russian State Duma in Donbas, Crimea – Danilov

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine has applied sanctions to atnother 237 individuals for organizing the voting in the Russian parliamentary elections in Crimea and certain areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said.

"As of today, there is a decision in relation to people directly involved in facilitating the work on the [Russian State Duma] elections in Crimea and in the territory of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. All these people... we continue introducing sanctions [against them]. And today, there were 237 people [...] against whom sanctions were introduced," Danilov said at a press briefing following an NSDC meeting on Friday.

As reported earlier, NSDC on September 17 introduced sanctions against 53 electoral commission members and 33 candidates in the State Duma elections.

The latest elections to the lower house of the Russian parliament were held on September 17-19.