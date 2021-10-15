Zelensky visits Ukrainian frontline positions in Donbas
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited the national armed forces' frontline positions during a working trip to Donbas, his press service said on Thursday.
The president was briefed on the operative-tactical situation in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) zone and shown the specifics of using an anti-drone weapon, the service said.
Zelensky also talked to the military and inspected their service conditions.
In addition, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief thanked the Ukrainian defenders and presented them with gifts.