Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

The war in Donbas is a challenge that Ukraine needs to overcome for the sake of peace in the future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said addressing the cadets of the Luhansk military lyceum on the day of taking the oath on the island of Khortytsia (Zaporizhia region).

The President of Ukraine said that the Luhansk military lyceum was destroyed in 2014. He expressed confidence that the restoration of this educational institution is a matter of time. "The day will come when you will gather in the restored Luhansk military lyceum in peacetime, under the blue-yellow flag of Ukraine and remember this day. And be sure to plant an oak sprout from Khortytsia. And you will gather, I am sure, every year after graduation: without losses, with the same composition or even more – together with your parents or together with your children, telling them how you began the path of defenders of Ukraine – a state that does not stare at someone else's, but protects and always returns that belongs to it," he said.

Zelensky said that the temporary occupation of territories is "our challenge and we need to overcome it in order to finally say: peace has come, Donbas and Crimea are with us again."