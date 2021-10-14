Facts

14:36 14.10.2021

Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

2 min read
Zelensky: war in Donbas is a challenge that must be overcome for sake of future peace

The war in Donbas is a challenge that Ukraine needs to overcome for the sake of peace in the future, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said addressing the cadets of the Luhansk military lyceum on the day of taking the oath on the island of Khortytsia (Zaporizhia region).

The President of Ukraine said that the Luhansk military lyceum was destroyed in 2014. He expressed confidence that the restoration of this educational institution is a matter of time. "The day will come when you will gather in the restored Luhansk military lyceum in peacetime, under the blue-yellow flag of Ukraine and remember this day. And be sure to plant an oak sprout from Khortytsia. And you will gather, I am sure, every year after graduation: without losses, with the same composition or even more – together with your parents or together with your children, telling them how you began the path of defenders of Ukraine – a state that does not stare at someone else's, but protects and always returns that belongs to it," he said.

Zelensky said that the temporary occupation of territories is "our challenge and we need to overcome it in order to finally say: peace has come, Donbas and Crimea are with us again."

Tags: #zelensky #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:10 14.10.2021
Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

Zelensky discusses peaceful settlement in Donbas with G7 ambassadors

12:51 13.10.2021
Ukraine expects from Russia clear answer on Putin's readiness to meet with Zelensky – MFA

Ukraine expects from Russia clear answer on Putin's readiness to meet with Zelensky – MFA

15:06 12.10.2021
Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

Ukraine to start implementing energy saving program next year – Zelensky

12:47 12.10.2021
Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

16:34 09.10.2021
Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

Zelensky: SAPO competition committee must fulfill its duty properly

10:05 08.10.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid enemy shelling attacks in Donbas – JFO HQ

18:55 05.10.2021
Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

18:22 05.10.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

15:27 05.10.2021
Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

09:54 04.10.2021
Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

Zelensky says expects his possible meeting with Putin to be resultative

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

Kyiv authorities: holidays to start from Oct 25 as scheduled

Nothing threatens Ukraine's visa-free travel with EU – FM

Health Ministry initiates early school holidays from Oct 18

LATEST

Extraordinary Rada session devoted to European integration may be held next Thursday – Rada chair

Ukrainian MFA protests over sending of 'humanitarian convoys' by Russia to Donbas across border section not controlled by Kyiv

Some crewmembers of warship damaged on Oct 13 delivered to permanent base, ship towed to Odesa

Ukraine sees almost 19,000 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine joins Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action as part of IMF and World Bank annual meetings

HACC imposes pretrial restraint on Yanukovych's son in detention form

Kyiv authorities: holidays to start from Oct 25 as scheduled

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to stop operating from Oct 19

The Ukrainian Cultural Center has opened in Tel Aviv, while its works in a test mode

Nothing threatens Ukraine's visa-free travel with EU – FM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD