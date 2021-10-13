Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to stop operating from Oct 19

The Chaplynka entry-exit checkpoint on the administrative border between Kherson region and the temporarily occupied Crimea stops its operation from October 19, the Krym. Realii (Crimea. Realities) publication said with reference to an order of first deputy head of Kherson Regional State Administration Andriy Shybaev.

"To terminate the operation of the Chaplynka entry-exit checkpoint from October 19, 2021" according to a document dated October 8, and published on the website of Kherson Regional State Administration.

Control over the implementation of the order is entrusted to deputy head of the Regional State Administration Eduard Naumenko.

In Kherson region, on the administrative border with Crimea, Kalanchak and Chongar entry-exit checkpoints also operate.