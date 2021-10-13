Facts

15:27 13.10.2021

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to stop operating from Oct 19

1 min read
Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to stop operating from Oct 19

The Chaplynka entry-exit checkpoint on the administrative border between Kherson region and the temporarily occupied Crimea stops its operation from October 19, the Krym. Realii (Crimea. Realities) publication said with reference to an order of first deputy head of Kherson Regional State Administration Andriy Shybaev.

"To terminate the operation of the Chaplynka entry-exit checkpoint from October 19, 2021" according to a document dated October 8, and published on the website of Kherson Regional State Administration.

Control over the implementation of the order is entrusted to deputy head of the Regional State Administration Eduard Naumenko.

In Kherson region, on the administrative border with Crimea, Kalanchak and Chongar entry-exit checkpoints also operate.

Tags: #checkpoint
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:29 23.06.2021
Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea suspends operation until July 15

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea suspends operation until July 15

18:32 31.05.2021
Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to close for repair from June 7

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to close for repair from June 7

20:12 21.07.2019
Mayorske checkpoint resumes its work - State Emergencies Service

Mayorske checkpoint resumes its work - State Emergencies Service

17:55 21.07.2019
Total 12 explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

Total 12 explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

15:57 21.07.2019
Several more explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

Several more explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

14:05 21.07.2019
Mayorske checkpoint suspended over bomb found in nearby area – State Border Guard Service

Mayorske checkpoint suspended over bomb found in nearby area – State Border Guard Service

13:33 21.07.2019
Emergencies service initiates temporary suspension of Mayorske checkpoint after finding explosives

Emergencies service initiates temporary suspension of Mayorske checkpoint after finding explosives

10:31 21.07.2019
Passage at Mayorske checkpoint resumed – Interior Minstry

Passage at Mayorske checkpoint resumed – Interior Minstry

10:15 21.07.2019
Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

Mayorske checkpoint temporarily doesn't work, bomb threat report being verified - State Border Service

09:29 01.04.2016
OSCE SMM urges Kyiv, self-proclaimed Luhansk republic to open checkpoint in Zolote

OSCE SMM urges Kyiv, self-proclaimed Luhansk republic to open checkpoint in Zolote

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv authorities: holidays to start from Oct 25 as scheduled

Nothing threatens Ukraine's visa-free travel with EU – FM

Health Ministry initiates early school holidays from Oct 18

Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kherson region from Oct 15

LATEST

Kyiv authorities: holidays to start from Oct 25 as scheduled

The Ukrainian Cultural Center has opened in Tel Aviv, while its works in a test mode

Nothing threatens Ukraine's visa-free travel with EU – FM

Sumy, three other regions have critical prerequisites for entering 'red' zone - KSE

Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel is working on organizing an internship for Ukrainian military medics at the Emek Medical Center in Israel

Ukraine expects from Russia clear answer on Putin's readiness to meet with Zelensky – MFA

Swedish retailer H&M announces opening date of first store in Lviv

Kuleba on detention of Saakashvili: We don't abandon our citizens in trouble abroad

Health Ministry initiates early school holidays from Oct 18

Ukraine records over 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD