14:05 21.07.2019

Mayorske checkpoint suspended over bomb found in nearby area – State Border Guard Service

1 min read

The functioning of the Mayorske checkpoint in Donetsk region again suspended on Sunday after finding an unexploded bomb nearby, the State Border Guard Service has reported.

"Around 12.10, the Emergencies Service's demining team, 150 meters from the Mayorske checkpoint, found an unexploded 120-mm artillery mine near the roadside. To ensure the safety of civilians crossing the contact line and the personnel of the State Border Guard Service, who services the checkpoint, the head of the State Border Guard Service, in consultation with the commander of the Joint Forces, temporarily suspended the passage through the contact line," the State Border Guard Service said on its Facebook page.

Civilians and control personnel are sent to a safe place. At present, the mine action team of the State Emergencies Service is taking steps to remove the mine.

