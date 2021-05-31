Facts

18:32 31.05.2021

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to close for repair from June 7

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to close for repair from June 7

Chaplynka checkpoint on the administrative border between Kherson region and the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea will be closed for repairs from June 7.

"From June 7, within 14 days, the work of the checkpoint of entry-exit Chaplynka will be stopped. This is due to the repair work at the checkpoint," the press service of the Kherson Regional State Administration wrote on Facebook.

It is reported that the Chonhar and Kalanchak checkpoints will operate normally.

