Several more explosives found near Mayorske checkpoint – Emergencies Service head

Pyrotechnics continue finding explosive objects during the inspection of the Mayorske checkpoint in Donetsk region.

"As of 15.00, one 120-mm mortar mine, one 23-mm artillery shell of and a fragment of a mortar mine have already been found," the head of the State Emergencies Service of Ukraine Mykola Chechotkin said on his Facebook page.

He also said that the inspection of the area is underway.

As reported, the Mayorske checkpoint suspended work on Sunday morning due to an anonymous bomb threat report. After the resumption of its operation, a 120-mm mortar mine was found and the checkpoint again suspended.