Emergencies service initiates temporary suspension of Mayorske checkpoint after finding explosives

The Emergencies Service of Ukraine initiates the temporary suspension of the Mayorske checkpoint after finding explosive devices, according to a posting on the authority's website.

"The Emergencies Service initiates the temporary cessation of the operation of the Mayorske checkpoint... During the inspection of the territory near the Mayorske checkpoint pyrotechnics found an explosive object. To prevent the death and injury of civilians, who cross the checkpoint, the territorial unit of the State Emergencies Service initiated the temporary cessation of the functioning of the Mayorske checkpoint to additionally and thoroughly inspect the territory," the Emergencies Service said in a statement.

As reported, on Sunday morning, the police received an anonymous message about the bomb threat at the Mayorske checkpoint (Donetsk region), and to guarantee proper security for the civilian population, the Joint Forces Operation headquarters decided to suspend the passage of persons and vehicles through the Horlivka-Bakhmut road corridor.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that as of 09:35, the checkpoint territory, administrative buildings and the adjacent territory were fully examined, no dangerous items were identified. Passage of persons and vehicles was fully renewed.