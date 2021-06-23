Facts

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea suspends operation until July 15

The Chaplynka entry-exit checkpoint on the administrative border between Kherson region and temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea from June 19 to July 15 will not operate, the Representative Office of the President of Ukraine in Crimea said.

"Attention of citizens who plan to cross the administrative border with temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the statement of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the operation of the Chaplynka entry-exit checkpoint was suspended from June 19 to July 15 2021," the office said on Facebook.

At the same time, the Chaplynka and Kalanchak entry-exit checkpoints will operate on a regular basis.

