Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kherson region from Oct 15

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response has established a "red" level of epidemic danger of the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Kherson region from October 15, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has reported.

"Today, an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response has been held. According to the results, the State Commission decided to establish from 24:00 on October 15, 2021, the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Kherson region, and apply in the territory of Kherson region restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'red' level of epidemic danger," wrote Nemchinov on Facebook.