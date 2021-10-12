Facts

18:35 12.10.2021

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kherson region from Oct 15

1 min read
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response establishes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Kherson region from Oct 15

The State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response has established a "red" level of epidemic danger of the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Kherson region from October 15, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has reported.

"Today, an extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response has been held. According to the results, the State Commission decided to establish from 24:00 on October 15, 2021, the 'red' level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 in Kherson region, and apply in the territory of Kherson region restrictive anti-epidemic measures provided for the 'red' level of epidemic danger," wrote Nemchinov on Facebook.

Tags: #kherson_region #covid_19
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:14 11.10.2021
Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records over 8,800 new COVID-19 cases, over 200 related deaths in past 24 hours

11:41 09.10.2021
Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

09:32 07.10.2021
Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

09:41 06.10.2021
Ukraine registers 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, 320 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 12,662 new cases of COVID-19, 320 deaths in past 24 hours

09:40 05.10.2021
Ukraine records 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

09:23 04.10.2021
Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity levels

11:03 02.10.2021
Ukraine records 11,809 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

Ukraine records 11,809 new cases of COVID-19 per day - Ministry of Health

10:03 01.10.2021
Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 12,034 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

10:39 30.09.2021
Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

13:44 29.09.2021
Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2 – Head of European Commission

Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

LATEST

Ukraine, EU consider it important to coordinate intl efforts for stability in Black Sea region – statement

EU's third energy package should be fully applied to Nord Stream 2 – Head of European Commission

Ukraine, EU to hold next round of cyber dialogue in Q2 2022

Ukraine, EU call on Russia to assume its responsibility for conflict in Donbas, re-establish ceasefire, meet Minsk agreements commitments – joint statement

All participants to elections to Russian Duma in Crimea, Donbas should be sanctioned by EU – Zelensky

Ukraine, EU sign Common Aviation Area Agreement

Zelensky: Russia is side to conflict in Donbas, this to be stated in joint statement with EU

Supreme Court's head: judges resign due to fears about HCJ

Supreme Court's head: If there is political will, Rada can amend law on HCJ

Appeal to Constitutional Court on unconstitutionality of law on appointing HCJ members does not mean reform halting – Supreme Court's head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD