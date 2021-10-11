Facts

17:23 11.10.2021

EU sanctions 8 more Russians for 'undermining sovereignty of Ukraine'

1 min read
 The Council of the European Union made a decision on Monday to impose sanctions on eight more Russians "for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine," the Official Journal of the European Union said.

"The Council considers that eight individuals should be added to the list of persons, entities, and bodies subject to restrictive measures [...] for their role in undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence of Ukraine," the journal said.

Tags: #eu #sanctions
