In Rivne region, extra rounds of children immunization against polio to be held, unvaccinated children not to be allowed to study

In Rivne region, at an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response, a decision was made on an additional round of immunization of children against poliomyelitis to prevent the spread of the disease in the region, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"The level of immunization of children against polio is insufficient. Only 53% of children under one year of age received routine vaccinations in 2021. Given the case of poliomyelitis, now we must carry out an additional round and vaccinate all children in the region in order to protect children from infection," the Ministry of Health said, citing chief state sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin on Saturday.

From October 11 to October 22, an urgent "zero" round of vaccination will be held in the region with the introduction of the IPV vaccine for children under five years of age, regardless of the previous vaccination. The next three rounds will last 90 days and cover the entire population of the region in this age group.

The Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response also made a decision that unvaccinated children will not be allowed to study. They will be provided with other forms of education.

As reported, in Rivne region, a case of paralysis was recorded and confirmed, which was recorded in a 1.5-year-old child, and caused by a derivative of the vaccine strain of poliovirus type 2 (Sabin 2). The child's parents deliberately refused the vaccinations prescribed by medical standards for religious reasons.