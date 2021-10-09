Facts

15:02 09.10.2021

In Rivne region, extra rounds of children immunization against polio to be held, unvaccinated children not to be allowed to study

2 min read
In Rivne region, extra rounds of children immunization against polio to be held, unvaccinated children not to be allowed to study

In Rivne region, at an extraordinary meeting of the Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response, a decision was made on an additional round of immunization of children against poliomyelitis to prevent the spread of the disease in the region, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine reports.

"The level of immunization of children against polio is insufficient. Only 53% of children under one year of age received routine vaccinations in 2021. Given the case of poliomyelitis, now we must carry out an additional round and vaccinate all children in the region in order to protect children from infection," the Ministry of Health said, citing chief state sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin on Saturday.

From October 11 to October 22, an urgent "zero" round of vaccination will be held in the region with the introduction of the IPV vaccine for children under five years of age, regardless of the previous vaccination. The next three rounds will last 90 days and cover the entire population of the region in this age group.

The Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response also made a decision that unvaccinated children will not be allowed to study. They will be provided with other forms of education.

As reported, in Rivne region, a case of paralysis was recorded and confirmed, which was recorded in a 1.5-year-old child, and caused by a derivative of the vaccine strain of poliovirus type 2 (Sabin 2). The child's parents deliberately refused the vaccinations prescribed by medical standards for religious reasons.

Tags: #poliovirus #rivne_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:47 18.04.2020
Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

Rivne region registers 299 cases of COVID-19 disease, incl. 82 doctors – Regional Administration

12:40 06.07.2018
Number of victims at Rivne range increased to 4: 2 killed on site, 2 on way to hospital, 4 injured

Number of victims at Rivne range increased to 4: 2 killed on site, 2 on way to hospital, 4 injured

10:09 06.07.2018
Three KIA, nine WIA due to mortar rupture during drills at Rivne all-arms range

Three KIA, nine WIA due to mortar rupture during drills at Rivne all-arms range

10:30 05.09.2015
ASF registered in six households in Rivne region

ASF registered in six households in Rivne region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Saakashvili says is prisoner of Georgian authorities

SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

Medvedchuk charged with high treason, aiding terrorist organizations, involvement in illegal coal supplies from ORDLO – Prosecutor General

LATEST

EU, US urge Kyiv to resume work of selection committee to elect SAPO head without delay

Health Ministry intends to expand list of professions with compulsory vaccination – Radutsky

Kuleba, Çavuşoğlu meet with Ukrainian, Turkish businessmen in Lviv

Ukraine records 15,908 new COVID-19 cases, 5,364 recoveries, 250 deaths in past 24 hours

Saakashvili says is prisoner of Georgian authorities

SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

PGO to ask for Medvedchuk's arrest with alternative of UAH 1 bln bail – Venediktova

Medvedchuk charged with high treason, aiding terrorist organizations, involvement in illegal coal supplies from ORDLO – Prosecutor General

On night of his death, MP Poliakov drank alcohol with friend Dzhambulatov, refused to go home due to quarrel with his common-law wife Skorokhod – Kyiv Police chief

Rada appoints Stefanchuk Parliament Speaker - 261 affirmative votes

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD