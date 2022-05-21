Facts

13:14 21.05.2022

Invaders launch missile attack on military infrastructure facility in Rivne region

The Russian military launched a missile attack on a military infrastructure facility in Rivne region, the number of victims and the extent of destruction are being specified, Head of the Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval has said.

"A missile attack hit the territory of the region. The target was a military infrastructure facility. The number of victims and the scale of destruction are being specified. Relevant services are working at the site," he said in a video address on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

