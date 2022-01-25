Rivne region to enter 'red' level of epidemic danger over COVID-19 from Jan 27 – State Commission

The State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response has set a "red" level of epidemic danger in Rivne region since Thursday, January 27, Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov has said.

"An extraordinary meeting of the State Commission on Environmental Safety, Manmade Disaster and Emergency Response was held today. Based on the results, the State Commission decided to establish a 'red' level of epidemic danger in Rivne region from 00:00 on January 27, 2022," Nemchinov said in the Telegram channel.