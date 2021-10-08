Facts

12:50 08.10.2021

Rada calls on European Parliament to recognize prospect of Ukraine's membership in EU

The Verkhovna Rada has called on the European Parliament and the parliaments of the European Union member states to recognize the prospect of Ukraine's membership in the EU.

The corresponding statement "On priority issues of Ukraine's integration into the EU" (resolution No. 6132) was supported by 304 MPs at the plenary session of the parliament on Friday.

In the statement, the Verkhovna Rada once again confirmed Ukraine's strategic course towards acquiring full membership in the European Union, enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine.

