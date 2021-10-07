Facts

09:49 07.10.2021

Zelensky dismisses Stefanchuk from duties of presidential rep in parliament

Zelensky dismisses Stefanchuk from duties of presidential rep in parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk from the duties of his representative in the Ukrainian parliament.

"To dismiss Stefanchuk Ruslan Oleksiyovych from the duties of the representative of the President of Ukraine in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," according to the text of presidential decree No. 522/2021 dated October 6, released on the president's website on Thursday morning.

As reported, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction collected 175 signatures for initiating the recall of Dmytro Razumkov from the post of the Verkhovna Rada chairman, with 150 ones required. On October 5, the Verkhovna Rada included in the agenda the issue of recalling Razumkov from his post, and before that suspended him from conducting plenary sessions for two days.

A source from Interfax-Ukraine said the Servant of the People parliamentary faction is considering Stefanchuk as the only candidate for the post of chairman of parliament in the event of Razumkov's resignation from this post, and the post of first deputy chairman, in turn, may now be taken by first deputy head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko.

Tags: #stefanchuk #decree
