09:32 07.10.2021

Ukraine records 15,125 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine has registered 15,125 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), along with 4,380 recoveries and 314 deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Health Ministry's press service said on Thursday.

"Ukraine recorded 15,125 new cases of COVID-19, including 1,421 children and 341 medical workers, over the past day, October 6, 2021. In the past 24 hours, 3,541 people were hospitalized, 314 died and 4,380 recovered," the ministry said on Telegram.

Ukraine's total case count since the onset of the pandemic currently stands at 2.498 million, including 2.278 million recoveries and 57,840 deaths.

Tags: #covid_19 #ukraine
