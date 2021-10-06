British Ambassador Simmons concerned over attack on Radio Liberty journalists

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons is concerned over the attack on the journalists of the Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty during an interview with the head of Ukreximbank (Kyiv).

"Worried about reports of inappropriate behaviour against Radio Svoboda journalists at state-owned Ukreximbank. Any attacks on media are unacceptable. Good to hear that police have started an investigation in Ukraine," Simmons wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

As Radio Liberty earlier reported, on Monday, October 4, the camera crew of the the Skhemy (Schemes) television program was attacked during an interview with Ukreximbank Board Chairman Yevhen Metzger, allegedly because of one of the questions they did not like. According to the head of Schemes Natalia Sedletska, the bank employees took away two cameras, took away the cards on which the recording was carried out, and deleted the recorded video. According to journalists, all this time the camera crew remained locked in the office of the head of the bank's board in his presence. An hour later, the equipment was returned to the camera crew, but the video of the entire interview and the attack itself was removed.

The police in Kyiv reported that, at the request of journalists, the necessary investigative actions are being carried out, criminal proceedings have been started under Part 1 of Article 171 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obstruction of the legitimate professional activities of journalists.

Ukreximbank rejected the accusations of violating the law and, in turn, accused them of provocation and an attempt to seize banking secrets. According to the financial institution, the actions of the journalists contained signs of both illegal seizure of bank secrets and violation of the Code of Ethics of a Ukrainian journalist in terms of using illegal methods of obtaining information.

The bank said that in this situation, it is considering the possibility of contacting law enforcement agencies and bodies regulating activities in the field of television and radio broadcasting.