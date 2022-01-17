Facts

11:02 17.01.2022

British Ambassador urges to unite against Russian aggression, not to be distracted by polarising of Ukraine situation

British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons has called on Ukrainian political leaders to unite against Russian aggression and not be distracted by internal polarization.

"All political leaders in Ukraine need to unite against Russian aggression right now. So important at this time not to lose sight of this or be distracted by polarising domestic politics," Simmons said on Twitter.

