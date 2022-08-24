British Ambassador: Defending its independence, Ukraine defends main values of free world – freedom and democracy

Defending its independence, Ukraine protects the main values of the free world – freedom and democracy, British Ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said.

"The most important thing is that by defending its independence, Ukraine protects the main values of the free world - freedom and democracy. That is why the world has united for Ukraine, and we will be with you as long as it takes for Independence Day to become the day of your final victory," Simmons said in a video message on her Twitter page on Wednesday.

She pointed out that this year's Independence Day is overshadowed by the Russian war.

"This is a really terrible war, and I had the opportunity to see this by visiting Bucha, Irpin, Chernihiv and other cities where Russian troops left their bloody trail. But Ukrainians are giving a worthy rebuff to the enemy. We are inspired by this, and together with our allies we are doing everything possible to help your fight. These are weapons, training that we provide, sanctions that destroy the Russian military machine, and humanitarian aid to bring communities back to life," the British ambassador said.

She also noted that she admires the resilience and courage of Ukrainians.

"Even under such terrible circumstances, they retain a sense of humor and give birth to new symbols of their resistance every day," Simmons said, at the same time placing a branch with cotton flowers in a vase with sunflowers and a Ukrainian flag.

The German Ambassador to Ukraine, Anka Feldhuzen, noted that she remembers with pain how last year, in the Ukrainian sky, still calm from the Russian invasion, the legend of world aviation, the AN-225, the most powerful and largest aircraft, soared into the sky.

"I believe that we will still see this beautiful thing in the peaceful sky, feel the power of its flight and the joy of victory shared by every caring heart. I wish that the path to the realization of these hopes was as fast as possible, because it is peace, freedom and independence that fill life with meaning and bright deeds, respect and devotion to the unity of the entire community," Feldhuzen stressed.

Charge d'affaires of the French Embassy in Ukraine Bruno Caussanel assured that France will continue to support Ukraine and provide assistance in the military, humanitarian, social and financial spheres, as it has been doing for all 182 days.

"Your courage, your determination, your inflexibility in the face of the Russian aggressor, who brutally attacked your country exactly six months ago, your desire for victory are an example of resistance and steadfastness, causing the most sincere admiration of all the French," Caussanel said.