NSDC regular meeting to be on problems of smuggling, subsoil use – Danilov

The regular meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will be devoted to the problems of smuggling and the use of the country's subsoil, it will be held on October 8 or October 15, depending on the decision of the President of Ukraine, Secretary of the council Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"The regular meeting of the National Security and Defense Council should be held either this Friday [October 8] or next Friday [October 15]. It depends on what decision the president of our country will make," Danilov told journalists at the Situation Center in the President's Office on Tuesday.

According to him, the meeting will hear the situation on the state of affairs with smugglers in Ukraine. "Each responsible public agency will have to report on each person who has been sanctioned for smuggling," Danilov said.

"The second situation will be related to the subsoil. We have almost finished the situation related to public with all the subsoil. It will be publicly available, and you will see all this after the NSDC meeting," the NSDC secretary said.

According to him, "there will also be those licenses that, by the way, today many companies, as it turned out, are considered offshore."

Danilov also announced the appearance in the coming days of a number of orders regarding the NSDC decisions related to the so-called "kingpins" and gangland.