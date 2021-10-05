Facts

12:53 05.10.2021

NSDC regular meeting to be on problems of smuggling, subsoil use – Danilov

2 min read
NSDC regular meeting to be on problems of smuggling, subsoil use – Danilov

The regular meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) will be devoted to the problems of smuggling and the use of the country's subsoil, it will be held on October 8 or October 15, depending on the decision of the President of Ukraine, Secretary of the council Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"The regular meeting of the National Security and Defense Council should be held either this Friday [October 8] or next Friday [October 15]. It depends on what decision the president of our country will make," Danilov told journalists at the Situation Center in the President's Office on Tuesday.

According to him, the meeting will hear the situation on the state of affairs with smugglers in Ukraine. "Each responsible public agency will have to report on each person who has been sanctioned for smuggling," Danilov said.

"The second situation will be related to the subsoil. We have almost finished the situation related to public with all the subsoil. It will be publicly available, and you will see all this after the NSDC meeting," the NSDC secretary said.

According to him, "there will also be those licenses that, by the way, today many companies, as it turned out, are considered offshore."

Danilov also announced the appearance in the coming days of a number of orders regarding the NSDC decisions related to the so-called "kingpins" and gangland.

Tags: #nsdc #danilov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:22 05.10.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

12:43 18.09.2021
Pace of issuing Russian passports in occupied Donbas slows down - Danilov

Pace of issuing Russian passports in occupied Donbas slows down - Danilov

11:39 18.09.2021
NSDC supports increase in security and defense sector funding to 5.95% of GDP

NSDC supports increase in security and defense sector funding to 5.95% of GDP

10:56 13.09.2021
Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

Ukraine should switch to Latin alphabet, English should become compulsory for learning from kindergarten – Danilov

12:56 11.09.2021
NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

NSDC Secretary Danilov sees couple of oligarchs in Ukraine's agrarian sector

12:37 31.08.2021
Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

Razumkov urges Danilov to clarify which laws, according to NSDC Secretary, do not comply with Constitution and are corrupt

15:27 25.08.2021
OSCE Media Freedom Rep recommends Ukrainian authorities scrutinize media outlets before subjecting them to sanctions – statement

OSCE Media Freedom Rep recommends Ukrainian authorities scrutinize media outlets before subjecting them to sanctions – statement

12:34 21.08.2021
Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

Danilov calls Russian sanctions best assessment of joint work to defend national interests of Ukraine

19:36 20.08.2021
Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

Ukraine to spend UAH 200 bln on missile weapon development until 2031 – Danilov

19:00 20.08.2021
NSDC instructs to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership – Danilov

NSDC instructs to return Cherkasygaz to state ownership – Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision of October 5 on sanctions against persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

Ukraine records 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

LATEST

Zelensky sanctions 3 Russian companies, persons involved in illegal elections in Crimea to Russia's State Duma

G7 Ambassadors stress importance of Rada's early adoption of SBU law without amendments

Ukraine to submit updated resolutions on Crimea to UNGA by year end - Zelensky

Rada dismisses Razumkov from conducting plenary sessions

Ukraine records 9,846 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times per day, no casualties – JFO HQ

Saakashvili has been in Georgia for about a week - prosecutors

Wizz Air resumes Kyiv-Katowice, Kyiv-Naples and Odesa-Abu Dhabi flights

Ukrainian consul visits Saakashvili, his condition is satisfactory – MFA

Opposition rally demanding Saakashvili's release being held outside prison in Rustavi

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD