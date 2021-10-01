Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been detained, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a press briefing on Friday.
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been detained, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a press briefing on Friday.
Servant of People not to discuss Razumkov's possible resignation at retreat session on Friday – Arakhamia
Ukraine and Israel are in the final stage of mutual recognition of vaccination certificates approved by the FDA - The Embassy
G7 Ambassadors reiterate their call on Council of Judges to expedite nomination of candidates to HCJ Ethics Council
Special Topics: