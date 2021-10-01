Facts

19:12 01.10.2021

Former Georgian President Saakashvili detained - Georgian PM

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has been detained, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a press briefing on Friday.

 

Tags: #saakashvili #detained
