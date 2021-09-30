Head of EU Delegation to Ukraine welcomes appointment of Tochytsky as Dpty FM

Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Matti Maasikas welcomes the appointment of Mykola Tochytsky as Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Mykola [Tochytsky] is one of the most professional and sophisticated diplomats I have worked with, in Brussels, from Tallinn, and now in Kyiv. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry is so lucky having him as Deputy Minister," Maasikas wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the appointment of Tochytsky as his deputy.