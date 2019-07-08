Five documents on cooperation to be signed at Ukraine-EU summit

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the European Union Mykola Tochytsky has announced the signing of five documents on cooperation between Kyiv and Brussels at the Ukraine-EU summit.

"There will be five documents," Tochytsky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, in particular, the documents will concern technical cooperation programs regarding the implementation of the Association Agreement with the EU, as well as decentralization and the fight against corruption.

In addition, a document on the work of infrastructure projects in Donbas is to be signed.

"The EU sent a group of experts who traveled from Mariupol to Zaporizhia and offered a project sum of 10 million for infrastructure projects, opening a special EU office in Mariupol," said Tochytsky.