Facts

15:39 08.03.2021

It is time to deepen political association, economic integration of EU with Eastern Partnership countries – Tochytskyi

2 min read
It is time to deepen political association, economic integration of EU with Eastern Partnership countries – Tochytskyi

Representative of Ukraine to the European Union, Ambassador Mykola Tochytskyi believes that right now is the moment to take advantage of the time for deepening political association and economic integration of the European Union with Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova, which formed the Associated Trio within the Eastern Partnership, the press service of the Missions of Ukraine to the EU said on Facebook.

"This event is taking place against the backdrop of a significant increase in the number of initiatives from the Associated Trio countries. These countries have come to a critical moment where their achievements do not coincide with the aspirations of the European Union. This, in particular, concerns our intention to deepen economic association and political integration, which has a legitimate basis," Tochytskyi said during the presentation of the report of the Centre for European Policy Studies to compare the achievements of the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership Associated Trio.

The ambassador said the relationship between the European Union and the countries of the eastern region needs clarification.

"Our countries continue to fight for their European choice, in particular, in the confrontation and in the war with Russia. President of the European Council Charles Michel visited Donbas during his visit to Ukraine, saw the consequences of Russia's aggressive policy, which could destroy the entire region. I would like to outline our striving for full membership in the EU is determined by the requirements of the times," Tochytskyi said.

In his opinion, these relations have reached a certain critical stage, when the real achievements of the countries in political and economic development already exceed the goals that were initially determined by the European Union.

The Ukrainian diplomat said the Associated Trio countries have almost similar achievements with the countries of the Western Balkans region, and in some areas, since the beginning of the EU association process, these countries have even surpassed the Balkan countries, which already have a clear prospect of EU membership.

Tags: #ambassador #eu #tochytskyi #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:44 08.03.2021
Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

13:15 08.03.2021
Ukrainian MFA reacts to desecration of Stepan Bandera's grave in Munich

Ukrainian MFA reacts to desecration of Stepan Bandera's grave in Munich

11:34 08.03.2021
Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

17:06 06.03.2021
Ukraine climbs 17 positions in Social Progress Index to 63rd place in 2020

Ukraine climbs 17 positions in Social Progress Index to 63rd place in 2020

15:03 06.03.2021
Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

11:40 06.03.2021
Ukraine records 9,144 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 9,144 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

12:22 05.03.2021
Tabachnyk, Arbuzov excluded from EU sanctions list

Tabachnyk, Arbuzov excluded from EU sanctions list

09:14 05.03.2021
Ukraine records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in row

Ukraine records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in row

16:57 04.03.2021
Liashko: Speed of COVID-19 vaccination calculated vaccine quantity in Ukraine

Liashko: Speed of COVID-19 vaccination calculated vaccine quantity in Ukraine

16:39 04.03.2021
EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

EU Council extends sanctions against Yanukovych, his associates for another year

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

Ukraine records 5,572 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,734 people recovered – Stepanov

Some 15,758 Ukrainians vaccinated against coronavirus – Health Ministry

LATEST

Taran: equal rights policy, opportunities for women, men is one of priorities of Defense Ministry

Women's march being held in Kyiv demanding ratification of Istanbul Convention

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas once per day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainians extradited to United States on money laundering charges – embassy

As result of fatal bus accident in Poland, 24 Ukrainians hospitalized, 9 of them are in grave condition – emergency service

British military delegation visits Donbas frontline zone

Kravchuk: We are not asking Russia to resolve conflict, help us, there is no such appeal and never will be

U.S. charges against Kolomoisky may become grounds for opening NABU case – lawyer

'Red' level of epidemic danger introduced in Zakarpattia region from March 8

Zelensky, Duda send condolences on victims of accident with Ukrainian bus in Poland

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD