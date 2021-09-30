Facts

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

The topic of dismissal the leadership of the parliament was not raised at the meetings of the Servant of the People faction, speaker of the faction Yulia Paliichuk wrote in her telegram channel.

At the same time, she said that during the visiting session of the faction in Truskavets, it is planned to discuss personnel issues in the executive and legislative branches of power.

"Regarding media reports about sending a letter to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada with a request to instruct the parliament apparatus to prepare the corresponding signature lists, we inform you that this is the right of an MP, provided for by the law on regulations, and every MP can use it," Paliichuk said.

