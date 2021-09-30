Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

After signing by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the law on de-oligarchization will be re-sent to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission), Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"And as soon as this law is signed, it will be sent to the Venice Commission at second reading. Although this will be a precedent, since before that all the bills sent to the Venice Commission were at first reading," he said in an interview with Ukrainian Truth, published on Thursday morning.

According to the chairman, the direction of the document to the Venice Commission is fully supported by the president: "It is good that the president now supports the initiative to develop the foregoing law by the Venice Commission."