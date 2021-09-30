Facts

10:28 30.09.2021

Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

1 min read
Law on de-oligarchization to be re-sent to Venice Commission – Razumkov

After signing by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the law on de-oligarchization will be re-sent to the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission), Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov has said.

"And as soon as this law is signed, it will be sent to the Venice Commission at second reading. Although this will be a precedent, since before that all the bills sent to the Venice Commission were at first reading," he said in an interview with Ukrainian Truth, published on Thursday morning.

According to the chairman, the direction of the document to the Venice Commission is fully supported by the president: "It is good that the president now supports the initiative to develop the foregoing law by the Venice Commission."

Tags: #de_oligarchization #venice_commission
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:51 29.09.2021
Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

12:37 25.09.2021
Venice Commission head requests text of law on de-oligarchisation from Zelensky

Venice Commission head requests text of law on de-oligarchisation from Zelensky

14:06 23.09.2021
Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

Rada considering bill on de-oligarchization

10:34 16.09.2021
Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

Venice Commission accepts bill on oligarchs for providing opinion

13:19 15.09.2021
Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

Razumkov: Sending bill on de-oligarchization to Venice Commission isn't an obstacle to its adoption

14:51 11.09.2021
Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

Razumkov submits bill on oligarchs to Venice Commission

16:39 10.09.2021
Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

Rada not obliged to wait for Venice Commission's decision on de-oligarchization bill for its consideration – Razumkov

18:50 01.07.2021
Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

Rada passes at first reading bill on de-oligarchization

16:48 09.06.2021
Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

Over third of Ukrainians consider Zelensky's de-oligarchization initiative populism – poll

13:09 08.06.2021
Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

Venice Commission does not support adopted amendments to bill on inaccurate declaration, law on judiciary, status of judges

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

Venice Commission's president calls for urgent establishment of Ethics Council as part of judicial reform – statement

Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

LATEST

Razumkov's recall from post of Rada chairman not raised at Servant of People meetings - speaker of faction

Arakhamia requests signatures for removing Razumkov from post of Chairman of Verkhovna Rada

Ukrainian soldier dies in Donbas on Thursday - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 11,757 new COVID-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours

U.S. continuing to examine entities engaged in Nord Stream 2 over their potentially 'sanctionable behavior' - ambassador

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire seven times in Donbas over past day, no casualties

Discussions are underway in EU over abuse of visa-free travel by number of countries, including Ukraine – media

Cabinet approves action plan to implement strategy for de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea

Universities manage to adapt to new working conditions during COVID-19 pandemic - representatives of Ukrainian universities

Crimean political prisoner Gaziev beaten in Russian hospital after micro-stroke – ombudswoman

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD