12:37 25.09.2021

Venice Commission head requests text of law on de-oligarchisation from Zelensky

At the initiative of President of the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) Gianni Buquicchio, a phone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took place, during which he appealed to the President of Ukraine with a request to provide the text of the law on de-oligarchisation.

"Gianni Buquicchio noted the adoption in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the law initiated by the President 'On the prevention of threats to national security associated with the excessive influence of persons of significant economic or political importance in public life (oligarchs).' The President of the Venice Commission also asked to provide the Commission with the adopted text of the law in the wording signed by the Head of State for consideration and preparation of the relevant opinion," the presidential press service said.

Zelensky, in turn, thanked the head of the Venice Commission for his support and solidarity in the fight against the oligarchic system.

"My team and I will continue to pursue a systemic transformation in the country," the presidential press service quoted Zelensky as saying.

Zelensky and Buquicchio stated the unity of approaches on the need to build the rule of law, democracy and implement judicial reform in Ukraine.

The President stressed that his approaches to the transformation of the justice system are clear and unambiguous - "no step back in judicial reform."

The Head of State noted that it is necessary to act quickly and decisively, "because the people of Ukraine have been waiting for these changes for 30 years."

There was a constructive exchange of views on the draft laws of Ukraine, which are being considered by the Verkhovna Rada and aimed at improving the constitutional procedure, the procedure for appointing judges of the Constitutional Court, as well as the selection of judges to the CCU, it says.

Separately, the interlocutors discussed the formation of the Ethics Council, which will check the integrity of candidates for members of the High Council of Justice. The President of Ukraine and the President of the Venice Commission stressed that this process should be completed as soon as possible, and all existing obstacles should be removed.

It is noted that the President of the Venice Commission expressed regret and condolences to the Head of State over the attempt on life of First Aide to the President of Ukraine Serhiy Shefir.

Tags: #de_oligarchization #venice_commission
