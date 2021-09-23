Zelensky urges all UN countries to join Crimea Platform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on all member states of the United Nations (UN) to join the Joint Declaration of the Crimea Platform participants.

"I invite you to join the Declaration of the participants of the Crimea Platform, condemning the occupation and showing that you are against the forceful change of borders in the world," Zelensky said, speaking at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

He also expressed misunderstanding by the fact that the UN has disregarded the platform for solving problems of international law and occupation.