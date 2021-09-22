Zelensky calls on UN Secretary General Guterres to support Crimea Platform

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres as part of his participation in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian president, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is ready to support the efforts of the UN Secretary General, in particular in the matter of reforming the Organization and strengthening its role in overcoming global challenges.

"For our region, Russian aggression remains such a challenge," Zelensky said.

The President gave Guterres a list of almost 450 Ukrainians held in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia. He asked the UN Secretary General to assist in the release of the prisoners.

The head of state thanked the interlocutor for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and briefed him on the current security situation in Donbas.

"Ukraine supported your call for a global ceasefire last year. Despite all our peaceful efforts, shelling of Ukrainian positions continues," Zelensky said.

He told the UN Secretary General about the results of the Crimea Platform summit and noted that Ukraine counts on the full support of the work of this initiative from the Organization.

"Achieving the ultimate goal of the Crimea Platform - the return of Crimea - will restore respect for the UN Charter. I believe that it is the responsibility of the Organization to contribute to the implementation of the decisions of the Crimea Platform," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Zelensky also briefed Guterres about the summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which took place in Kyiv in August.

The Head of State noted the significant role of the Secretary General in ensuring effective coordination at the UN of the implementation of two General Assembly resolutions important for Ukraine on the human rights situation in the occupied Crimea and the militarization of the peninsula.

They also discussed Ukraine's participation in UN peacekeeping operations.

"It is important that more than 300 Ukrainian blue helmets are performing tasks in six UN peacekeeping operations. Ukraine will continue to contribute to the common caгse of strengthening international peace and security," the President stressed.

Zelensky positively noted the entry of Ukraine into the top ten countries - the largest suppliers of goods and services for the needs of the UN Secretariat.

"We are ready to increase our participation in the supply of goods and services, including for peacekeeping operations, in the IT sphere and in the supply of food. Many Ukrainian companies are able to supply quality goods and services at competitive prices," the head of state said.

Zelensky invited Guterres to visit Ukraine.